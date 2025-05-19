Eagles Predicted To Move On From Quarterback
The Philadelphia Eagles have good problem on their hands.
Rather than having too little depth at the quarterback position, the Eagles currently have a surplus of talent. Jalen Hurts is the team's starter and obviously isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Hurts is a superstar and is one of the elite quarterbacks in the game right now. This was especially proven by beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and winning the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award.
Behind Hurts, the Eagles currently have 2023 sixth-round pick Tanner McKee, recently acquired former Cleveland Brown Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and 2025 sixth-round pick Kyle McCord.
Unless one of these three are on the practice squad, it would be pretty surprising if all four stuck around with the team heading into the 2025 campaign. It never hurts to have too much depth, but the Eagles likely will have to make some sort of choice during training camp So, what will it be? Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski predicted that Thompson-Robinson will be the odd man out.
"Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord," Kempski said. "The Eagles traded away Kenny Pickett, confident in McKee's readiness to take over as the QB2. (Personally, I thought McKee was already better than Pickett last year, but whatever.) McCord could maybe push McKee, but his competition in camp is more likely for the QB3 spot against Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was sent to Philly as part of the Pickett trade. McCord will be given every opportunity to beat out Thompson-Robinson, and I believe he will."
That's a pretty fair prediction and seems to be a common theme among Eagles media right now. We've still got a long offseason ahead, but the quarterback room is worth watching.