Eagles Predicted To Pair Dynamic WR With AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly are one of the best teams in football.
Philadelphia has won 13 games so far this season and has one more game in the regular season before hopefully making a deep playoff run. If the Eagles could bring the exact same roster back in 2025, they likely would have plenty of success once again.
While this is the case, it isn't realistic. The Eagles will add some pieces in the offseason and lose others. Philadelphia doesn't necessarily need to make any big, splashy additions, but that doesn't mean more talent won't be on the way. The NFL Draft will be the easiest way to do so.
Bleacher Report's scouting department said the No. 3 receiver position is the team's biggest weakness and predicted they will select Texas standout receiver Matthew Golden as a possible solution.
"2025 NFL Draft: WR Matthew Golden, Texas," Bleacher Report said. "It's been well-documented that the Eagles could use a third wide receiver to play with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. So, it wouldn't be surprising if the Texas product is on Howie Roseman's radar, especially with his versatility.
"Golden makes plays from multiple wide receiver positions, X, slot, and Z," the Longhorn's scouting report says. "He separates from coverage well with his innate ability to decelerate and accelerate in and out of his breaks."
Golden has logged 787 receiving yards so far this season off of 49 receptions for Texas to go along with eight touchdowns. Adding him to a receiver room that has AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith could be a solid move.
