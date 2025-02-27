Eagles Predicted To Re-Sign 28-Year-Old Postseason Hero
The Philadelphia Eagles were dominant on their path to the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia won 14 games throughout the regular season and was the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The Eagles didn't have an easy path to their Super Bowl win and had to go through the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders, and Kansas City Chiefs in order to win their second title in team history.
One player who stood out throughout their playoff run unsurprisingly was first-team All-Pro Zack Baun. He had two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, three passes defended, one forced fumble, 33 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit.
Baun dominated and now is heading to free agency. It would obviously make sense for the Eagles to bring him back and it has been shared that Philadelphia is at least interested in a reunion.
We should find out more as free agency approaches in March, but The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer predicted that he will end up re-signing with the Eagles.
"LB Zach Baun re-signs with Eagles," Iyer said. "Baun was an invaluable part of Vic Fangio's defense, finding his dominant niche as a cover linebacker as the ideal complement to Nakobe Dean in the 3-4. He will get a big bump from the $3.5 million he got as a free-agent flier from the Saints in 2024, but he should be retained at a reasonable price for his clear best fit."
This move makes all of the sense in the world and it seems like the Eagles are going to try to bring him back at least.
