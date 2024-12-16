Eagles Predicted To Sign $19 Million 8-Time Pro Bowler After Season
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly have one of the best rosters in football.
Philadelphia is 12-2 on the season and already is one of the top Super Bowl contenders in football after racking up its 10th straight win. What should be scary for other teams is the fact that the Eagles could get even better ahead of the 2025 season.
The Eagles have most of their core players under contract beyond this season so the team should look pretty similar next year, but even they could use some upgrades specifically on defense. Because of this, Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted the Eagles will end up signing eight-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack this upcoming offseason.
"2025 Free Agency: Edge Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers," Bleacher Report said. "Josh Sweat's and (Brandon Graham's_ contracts are about to expire, Graham has also publicly admitted to contemplating retirement in the offseason, and Bryce Huff has been a disappointing acquisition in 2024. In other words, Philadelphia might be looking for some help on the edge of its defense this spring.
"Despite being 33 years old, Mack is still playing at a high level this year. Heading into this weekend, Pro Football Focus has credited him with 39 total pressures and the fourth-highest grade (91.7) at the position. While the eight-time Pro Bowler will likely be expensive on the open market, the Eagles are currently projected to have about $32.1 million of cap space, per Over The Cap."
Mack would be a great pickup for the Eagles. This is just a hypothetical, but he's the type of veteran Philadelphia should target. He's making $19 million in 2024, he likely wouldn't be much more expensive than that in 2025.
