Eagles Predicted To Sign Dolphins, Titans Linebacker To Bolster Defense
It's a great time to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Philadelphia is 1-0 on the new season and very well could be the NFC representative in the Super Bowl this season. It's certainly early to make proclamations like that, but the Eagles have the means to make some noise this season.
The Eagles really don't have any glaring holes on the roster and are loaded on both sides of the ball. It should be a good year in Philadelphia.
Each passing week, Bleacher Report's scouting department puts together a list of each team's biggest needs and ways to fill them. Bleacher Report currently has the linebacker spot as the Eagles' fourth-biggest weakness and mentioned Miami Dolphins veteran David Long as a 2025 free-agent fit.
"2025 Free Agency: (linebacker) David Long Jr., Miami Dolphins," Bleacher Report said. "The Eagles have several impending free agents at linebacker and Nakobe Dean's contract expires after the 2025 campaign. So Howie Roseman will likely be looking for some help on the second level of the defense this offseason.
"Long would be a good target partially because he shouldn't break the bank in free agency. He's currently on a two-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins. Also, the soon-to-be 28-year-old has been a quality run defender recently, recording 113 total tackles (nine TFL) and a 93.4 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023."
It's too early to predict the 2025 offseason, but Long is a solid player. He is a six-year National Football League veteran who has spent time with the Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. Long logged eight tackles in the Dolphins' series opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
