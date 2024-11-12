Eagles Predicted To Sign Jets $20M Playmaker To Pair With Dallas Goedert
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most well-built rosters in football.
Philadelphia is built to win the Super Bowl this season and contend for years to come. The Eagles now are in first place in the NFC East after taking down the Dallas Cowboys and now have a sterling 7-2 record. Philadelphia is trending in the right direction.
At this point, we should only be thinking of the 2024 season and how the Eagles can make some noise. While this is the case, it isn't the nature of the business. We are now officially in the second half of the season, and there already has been chatter about free agency after the season.
The Eagles have plenty of talent but surely will add even more after the season. Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted that the Eagles will end up signing New York Jets playmaker Tyler Conklin.
"2025 Free Agency: TE Tyler Conklin, New York Jets," Bleacher Report said. "Tight end may not be Philadelphia's biggest need this offseason, but Jack Stoll is an impending free agent, and Dallas Goedert has battled injuries over the last few years. In other words, it wouldn't be a bad idea to invest in a quality backup at the position.
"Conklin has been a productive pass-catcher over the last four seasons with over 2,000 receiving yards during that timeframe heading into this weekend. Worst case, he and Goedert could add some 12 personnel packages which would help alleviate the third wide receiver issue noted above."
Conklin will be a free agent after signing a three-year, $20 million deal with the Jets. Pairing him with Conklin would form a scary duo for Philadelphia. This is a fun idea.
More NFL: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Ahead Of Legend Bill Belichick In This Way