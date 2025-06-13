Eagles Predicted To Sign Packers All-Pro To $16 Million Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the subject of a lot of noise over the last week or so.
The reason for this is that the Green Bay Packers cut ties with two-time All-Pro Jaire Alexander. Philadelphia has plenty of cap space at their disposal and both Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently talked about the possibility and didn’t shut the idea down.
It’s going to be interesting to see how it plays out. Writers and analysts across the league have tried to predict where the top remaining available stars will go. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin shared a prediction that Alexander will sign a one-year, $16 million deal with Philadelphia.
"All offseason, Alexander and the Green Bay Packers braced for a split over the two-time second-team All-Pro cornerback's contract, which once looked reasonable but quickly became concerning as the cover man missed more and more time due to injuries," Benjamin said. "The divorce finally occurred prior to minicamp, with the Packers outright releasing the veteran to free agency.
"Joining the rival Minnesota Vikings would be spicy and smart for both sides, while the Rams and Baltimore Ravens also make sense as playoff-contending suitors. The Philadelphia Eagles are due for a splash, though, and Alexander, who just happened to be born in Philly, would give them a higher-upside rental for their title-winning secondary. Prediction: Signs one-year, $16 million deal with Philadelphia Eagles."
It really wouldn't be too big of a shock if the Eagles went after him. Philadelphia is aggressive and Alexander has true star power. But, $16 million seems a little high. It is just a hypothetical, though.