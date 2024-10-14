Eagles Predicted To Snatch $49.5 Million Pro Bowler From Jaguars
What's next for the Philadelphia Eagles?
Philadelphia is 3-2 on the season and has a real chance to make some noise this season. The Eagles have had a tough start to the season due to injuries, but Philadelphia was much healthier this week and go back in the win column against the Cleveland Browns.
The Eagles have a chance to make some noise this season, but once it ends, it will need to go back to the drawing board like every other team.
Bleacher Report's scouting department puts together a list of needs for each National Football League franchise each week with ways to fill the holes right now in free agency, next offseason in free agency, and in the next draft.
This week, Bleacher Report predicted that Philadelphia will end up signing Jacksonville Jaguars five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff next offseason.
"2025 Free Agency: G Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville Jaguars," Bleacher Report said. "Mekhi Becton has done a solid job of reviving his career while lining up at right guard in Philadelphia this season. However, Becton is only on a one-year deal which would leave the team with a need at the position if he leaves in free agency.
"Scherff will be one of the most recognizable names among interior offensive linemen on the open market. While he might not be the player he used to be, the five-time Pro Bowler has been impressive in pass protection so far this season with just five pressures surrendered through the Jaguars' first five games, per Pro Football Focus."
Scherff is a five-time Pro Bowler currently on a three-year, $49.5 million deal with Jacksonville. Could he be a fit with Philadelphia next offseason? It's too early to know but it would work.
More NFL: Speculation Getting Out Of Control Involving Eagles' Nick Sirianni