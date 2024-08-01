Eagles Preparing For New Kickoff Rules: "You Have To Build It Like A House"
PHILADELPHIA – For the first time in a long time, maybe forever, the NFL kickoff may not be the time to visit the restroom or grab a sandwich. With the new rules being implemented, the kickoff and kickoff return will bring a new level of intrigue.
Whether it leads to more explosive returns that could break for a touchdown, we are about to find out. It should at minimum lead to more kicks being returned, which should generate more action rather than the obligatory kick into the end zone for a touchback. Last year, just 21.8 percent of all kickoffs were returned.
Early on, it will be a work in progress, a likely basic approach until teams see who is doing what and what they themselves are doing well.
“We don’t have our scheme completely developed yet, but I think you’re going to see schemes start out pretty vanilla across the league then as they go, you’re going to see some unique things happening,” said receiver/returner Britain Covey. “It’s going to be fun. I’m excited for people to see. There’s a lot of variability that can happen.”
Fans who tune in to Thursday night’s preseason opener between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame game will see the kickoff rules for the first time. Eagles special team coordinator Michael Clay is looking forward to seeing how those teams play it and what personnel they will use.
“I kind of look at it like in every other aspect of special teams, you kind of have to build it like a house,” said Clay. “You have to start with the foundation and build up from it. We still have to work some technique things.”
There are also personnel issues to decide, something Covey among others will be paying attention to.
“It’s all going to depend on the body types they put out there,” he said. “You’re going to see some teams put out D-ends and D-linemen and you’re going to see some teams out corners and safeties, so part of it is matching the body types that are put out there.”
Added Clay about personnel: “I think our personnel that we have now, we have a good balance and variety of the people we have. We have some corners that are bigger than some corners. We have some linebackers that can run. We have D-end outside linebackers that are pretty athletic in space.
“The more we can get on film, whether that's a joint practice or a preseason or just us going 11-versus-11, just to see how can we mesh the best 11 out there, we will, but that just comes with time and practice.”
Covey could see some kickoff opportunities, but it was Isaiah Rodgers who had the first opportunity to do it during the Eagles’ most recent practice on Tuesday morning.
The Eagles ran several kickoff returner out there during the drill. Following Rodgers in order were Kenny Gainwell, Covey, Kendall Milton, Shon Stephens, Parris Campbell, and Ainias Smith.
“There’s going to be a lot more opportunities to go make big plays as a kick returner,” said running back Will Shipley. “The front line of the kickoff and kickoff return is a lot closer so there’s not as much contact. It’s almost like a full-field, inside-zone play for a running back.
“You have to find the gap, you have to hit it, be ready to move at any time, and if you get a one-on-one with the kicker, you have to make him miss. You can’t let him tackle you.”
Whatever it looks like the NFL is hoping for more returns than previous seasons.
