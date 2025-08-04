Eagles Prized Rookie Pushing For 'Significant' Role
When the Philadelphia Eagles take the field for Week 1 action against the Dallas Cowboys, it sounds like rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell could be in line for a big role.
Last year, it was Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean who had significant roles on the defense right away. Both shined and are on the NFL's list of the top 100 players in football heading into the 2025 season.
Now, Campbell is angling to be in a similar position, at least role-wise in 2025. Campbell wasn't expected to practice fully until August but he's been on the field sooner than expected and has looked as advertised. There weren't doubts that Campbell is talented around the NFL Draft. Instead, injury questions made him drop in the draft to No. 31. But, he's seemingly fully healthy and ESPN's Dan Graziano noted that he looked like he's in line for a "significant" role.
"Rookie first-round linebacker Jihaad Campbell is obviously someone for whom they have the highest of hopes," Graziano said. "The Eagles started trying to trade up to draft Campbell as early as No. 18 but only ended up having to move up one spot from No. 32 to 31 to select him. He has been getting a lot of practice reps, even working with the first team as Zack Baun has missed some time recently with a back issue, and he has a chance for significant playing time if he shows he's capable.
"For an inside linebacker, he needs to show his improvement in 11-on-11," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. "The most fundamental thing you have to do on defense is figure out if it's a run or a pass. And that's critical for an inside linebacker, and the more reps he can get that way, the better he'll be."
Last year, Vic Fangio utilized the linebacker position more than has been typical in Philadelphia. Zack Baun became a first-team All-Pro and AP Defensive Player of the Year Award finalist. Baun has missed time in practice but imagine these two together? Maybe the Eagles' defense could be even more dominant in 2025.