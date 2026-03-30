Grading Eagles Gamble on Former First-Rounder Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Philadelphia Eagles made an intriguing move on Sunday.

It's been no secret throughout the offseason that the Eagles have needed to bolster the pass rush. The loss of Jaelan Phillips only added to that fact. On Sunday, the Eagles rolled the dice and opted to sign former first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year deal. It's not a massive, game-changing move on paper, but it is a worthwhile gamble for the Eagles.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Grading Eagles' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Deal: B

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (90) warms up. at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Now that the dust has settled on the reported agreement, it's a good time to grade the deal. The Eagles get a "B" here. The full financial details of the pact haven't been released as of writing, which obviously will impact the grade. The assumption here is that it's a low-money, prove-it deal for the former first-rounder.

Right now, just based on the fact that the Eagles are getting a former first-rounder at just 26 years old on a one-year deal, it's a "B." Clearly, there is upside with Tryon-Shoyinka or else the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't have taken him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it's just a matter of putting him in the right position. This deal cannot have a higher grade right now, though, because of the question marks around him.

He had 15 sacks across his first four seasons in the NFL. In 2025, he didn't record a sack while playing in 16 games. So, are the Eagles getting the guy who impressed NFL scouts and became a first-round pick? Or are the Eagles getting a first-round bust? That's the question. On just a one-year deal, he's worth a look, especially because of the fact that the pass rush is Philadelphia's weakness right now.

Tryon-Shoyinka will have opportunities throughout the summer to earn a spot on this roster. And, again, he's young. At just 26 years old there's reason to believe that he can turn his young career around. The Eagles have shown that they can get the most out of guys other teams couldn't. For example, Zack Baun was a depth piece over with the New Orleans Saints and then became a First-Team All-Pro as a member of the Eagles in his first season. Vic Fangio has shown over and over again that he can get the most out of guys who fit his defensive system. Only time will tell if Tryon-Shoyinka fits that mold, but for now, at least, this is a good move.