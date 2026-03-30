Eagles Add Developmental LB Chandler Martin

The Eagles continued to add depth to the offseason roster by agreeing to terms with second-year off-ball linebacker Chandler Martin, according to his agent Joe Linta.

Martin, 23, was undrafted last year out of Memphis but caught on with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. He was elevated for the full allotment of three games and played in 34 special teams snaps before tearing his ACL against Cincinnati in Week 13 on Nov. 27 of last year.

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An ACL tear is generally a nine-month injury. If everything goes well in rehab, Martin will likely be cleared for the start of the 2026 season, so it’s unlikely he will have any chance to contribute early.

The fact that the Eagles gave Martin two years indicates they look to get a long long at him whenever he is back to full strength.

At 5-foot-11 and 229 pounds, Martin is an instinctive off-ball LB who played three seasons in college at East Tennessee State before entering the transfer portal and ending as a two-time All-ACC linebacker with Memphis.

In two seasons with the Tigers, Martin was a big-time producer, piling up 206 tackles, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 26 games.

Despite Martin’s football IQ, and on-field success, he went undrafted due to his lack of size.

NFL.com ’s Lance Zierlein called Martin a “banger at inside linebacker, claiming Martin plays with “the violence and instincts teams look for inside.”

Leader Of The LB Room

Eagles' All-Pro LB Zack Baun returned to team drills at practice on Aug. 18, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

The Eagles lost starter Nakobe Dean in free agency to Las Vegas, with second-year man Jihaad Campbell expected to step up opposite Zack Baun in the starting lineup. However, Campbell underwent offseason surgery and is expected to miss OTAs and minicamp.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon are the top reserves with futures signing and scout-team star Chance Campbell also around for depth.