Eagles Pro-Bowler Called Philly's Top Cap Casualty: 'Prime Candidate'
The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from advancing to the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia will look to get revenge against the NFC East rival Washington Commanders next weekend. A win will clinch a ticket to the Super Bowl to face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills.
As great as this is, it also is sadly a sign that the season is close to coming to an end. It has been a fun year but it has gone by quickly. Now, the Eagles have just one or two more games until the long offseason is here. Now that the offseason is almost here, chatter already has started to pick up about what changes could be on the way.
Bleacher Report's scouting department took a look at each team and made a list of each franchise's possible top cap casualties for the upcoming offseason. Bleacher Report floated former Pro Bowler James Bradberry as the top casualty for Philadelphia.
"CB James Bradberry - $7.8 million (Post-June 1)," Bleacher Report said. "The Eagles' aggressive management of the salary cap means they have virtually no contracts that can be cut to create cap space. Most of their cap space will have to be created through restructures and extensions. However, there are a few strong candidates to be released with a post-June 1 designation to create cap room later in the offseason.
"That money can't be overlooked. Teams still need cap space in the summer as they look to sign their draft class, make trades, or go after free agents in the later waves of player movement. James Bradberry will be a prime candidate. He has missed the entire 2024 season and played a major role in the collapse of the Eagles' secondary last season. This is the only way for the Eagles to part ways with the veteran and create cap space. $4.7 million of his cap hit would become available after June 1."
This is just speculation so it doesn't mean that there is any guarantee involved here at all. While this is the case, it seems like a fair prediction. There was plenty of chatter about Bradberry last offseason but he stuck around with the team. We likely will see chatter like that again when the season ends.
