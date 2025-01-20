Eagles Should Sign 8-Time Pro Bowler Due To Quinyon Mitchell Concern
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from their biggest game of the season.
Philadelphia is still alive after taking down the Los Angeles Rams in exciting fashion on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles will face off against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.
Over the next few days, there will be some high-impact injuries to monitor. Eagles star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury and missed a good chunk of the game. Philadelphia star quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a knee injury but was able to finish the game. Both injuries will be monitored throughout the week.
Mitchell went down with an injury and the the secondary has taken a serious hit. There have been positive updates about Mitchell and it does seem like he should be good to go, as of right now, at least.
If the Eagles have any concerns at all, they should take a look at the open market. One player who is available and may be worth a call is eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson. He was one of the best cornerbacks over the last decade and spent the 2023 season starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He hasn't been with a team this season but the Eagles' depth is being tested and adding Peterson at last would help with that.
Peterson is out there and would be a worthy veteran pick up. The Eagles should go get him if they have any worry about Mitchell.
