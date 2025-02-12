Eagles Star Projected To Land $36 Million Deal To Return To Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles made a handful of brilliant moves last offseason.
Clearly, that is the case because now Philadelphia is Super Bowl LIX champions. It took contributions from all across the roster for the Eagles to get to this point. No one player got the Eagles to this point. Philadelphia's defense was the best in football, the offense featured a handful of stars that shined bright when the team needed them, and the special teams did their job. This Eagles team featured a complete roster that didn't have any glaring holes.
Part of the reason why that was the case is because the Eagles struck gold last offseason. One player who this certainly was the case with is linebacker Zack Baun. Philadelphia landed him on a cheap, one-year deal and he had a season for the ages. He surprised the football world and landed a spot on the first-team All-Pro.
Baun had one interception throughout the regular season and had two in the playoffs and also racked up two fumble recoveries. He is a star and is heading to free agency. It would be fantastic to have him back. Bleacher Report made a list of the top free agents from the Super Bowl with projected contracts and landing spots and projected Baun to land a $36 million deal to return to Philadelphia.
"Market Value: Three years, $36 million," Bleacher Report said. "In 2024, Zack Baun turned into something that no one outside of Philadelphia had any inkling he could become. When the New Orleans Saints originally drafted Baun as a third-rounder in the '20 NFL draft, he came out of Wisconsin as a hybrid defender, who could rush the passer and play in space. But he never really found a home in the Saints' defense, with 14 starts over four seasons.
"Baun joined the Eagles a year ago on a one-year, $3.5 million prove-it deal. It was the best decision he ever made. The 28-year-old veteran emerged as an off-ball playmaker who thrived in Vic Fangio's scheme. Baun obliterated his previous career-highs with 151 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, five forced fumbles, and four passes defended on his way to becoming a first-team All-Pro. To top it all off, the linebacker had a critical interception in the Super Bowl. The Eagles aren't known for paying linebackers. But Baun deserves a new deal. Potential Fit: Philadelphia Eagles."
This would be a perfectly fair deal and if it becomes an option, Philadelphia should do everything to make it happen.
