Eagles Projected As Early Option For Texas Star
The Philadelphia Eagles are 1-0 on the season so far and are poised for another big year.
Despite the fact that the 2025 NFL season has had just two games total so far, there's already speculation about ways that each team could improve through the 2026 NFL Draft. It's aggressively early, but the college football season is in full swing so some of the top prospects have already started to get projections.
Bleacher Report's scouting department shared a story highlighting early 2026 NFL Draft needs for each team before Week 1 ends. For the Eagles, the top spot was the tight end position. This makes sense because Dallas Goedert isn't guaranteed to stick around beyond this season. There were rumors left and right that he would be traded this offseason.
The Philadelphia Eagles will have one clear need
Bleacher Report projected Texas tight end Jack Endries as an early fit for Philadelphia.
"Draft Needs: Tight End, Edge, and Right Guard," Bleacher Report said. "Top TE Scheme Fits on B/R Big Board. Jack Endries, Texas (No. 21), Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon (No. 30), and Max Klare, Ohio State (Unranked). It seems like Dallas Goedert's time in Philadelphia will be coming to an end soon. Goedert turned 30 in January and will be a free agent in the offseason, putting this year's crop of tight ends on Howie Roseman's radar. Endries was the top player at the position on B/R's initial big board, largely due to his ability to make plays after the catch."
Last year, Endries racked up 623 receiving yards, 56 catches, and two touchdowns for California. He's now with Texas. His first game resulted in four catches and 50 yards. On Saturday, he had two catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
When the 2026 NFL Draft gets here, Endries will end up being a big-name tight end option on the draft board. It's easy to speculate right now that the Eagles would make sense. But, it's obviously too early for that. The Eagles have 16 games left and hopefully a playoff run.
