Beloved Ex-Eagles Star Has Bold Take On Saquon Barkley
When it is all said and done, there's a real chance that Howie Roseman's best move as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' front office is the signing of Saquon Barkley last year before the 2024 season.
In his first year in Philadelphia, Barkley became the first running back in National Football League history to rush for over 2,500 rushing yards in a year, including the playoffs. After a tough end to the 2023 season, Barkley was the missing piece and Philadelphia went on to win Super Bowl LIX.
The Eagles are among the top favorites in the league for the 2025 season and they came out on top Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, 24-20. Barkley had 60 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, four catches, and 24 receiving yards in the game.
Eagles star Saquon Barkley lands legendary comparison
Barkley is just 28 years old and isn't slowing down, by any means. The Eagles have faith in the young back and inked him to a contract extension throughout the offseason. Clearly, they have high hopes for Barkley. It's hard not to. What he has been able to do throughout his career has been historic so far, especially last season. He even has caught the attention of a former Eagles star. Former Eagles star running back Brian Westbrook spoke to DJ Siddiqi of RG.org and throughout the interview compared Barkley to NFL unicorn Bo Jackson.
"I heard someone say, one of my good friends, that he reminds him of Bo Jackson," Westbrook said to Siddiqi. "I think he's right. The power, speed, and quickness, he reminds you of Bo just a little bit. I think he has a little bit more wiggle than Bo, his ability to make people miss, but the big thing that you see is that breakaway speed. Once he gets out in the open, he's rolling and just can't stop him -- just like Bo Jackson. I think they're very similar."
That's some pretty significant praise. Like Barkley, Jackson was an outlier on the football field and the Eagles are lucky to have him.
More NFL: Eagles Sign 3-Time Pro Bowler, Former Packers Star