Eagles Projected As Top Destination For 9-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles likely will have a hole to fill on defense this offseason.
Philadelphia's pass rush certainly could end up taking a hit with Josh Sweat, Zack Baun, and Milton Williams all heading to free agency. The Eagles are going to have tough decisions to make but there will be external options in free agency that could help.
ESPN's. Aaron Schatz made a list projecting one free agent fit for each team and had nine-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack as the top fit for the Eagles.
"EDGE Khalil Mack (LAC)," Schatz said. "If Josh Sweat leaves and Brandon Graham retires, the Eagles are going to need some pass rush help. This seems like the perfect place for a well-regarded veteran to chase a championship ring, so let's put the 34-year-old Mack here.
"There's no question that Mack had a down season in 2024, despite making another Pro Bowl. He dropped from 17.0 to 6.0 sacks and his pass rush win rate dropped slightly from 13.8 percent to 13.0 percent. He had 53 pressures in 2023 but 41 pressures in 2024. Despite these drops, there's still a lot of pass-rushing talent here, and the Eagles can use Mack as more of a rotational, targeted player."
Mack had 17 sacks in 2023 but dropped down to six sacks in 2024. He's made the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons and nine of the last 10 years. If the Eagles were to lose someone like Sweat, this would be a phenomenal move.
