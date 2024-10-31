Eagles Proposed Deal Lands $3.5M Breakout Star To Pair With Josh Sweat
The Philadelphia Eagles likely will be looking for an upgrade over the next few weeks.
Philadelphia has a lot of talent on both sides of the ball and if the team is going to add at all ahead of the trade deadline it seems like it will be on defense. It seems like adding a new pass rusher would make the most sense for Philadelphia.
The Eagles have some cap space to work with and PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski put together a list of three hypothetical targets that could help improve the team ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline. One player he mentioned as Denver Broncos standout linebacker Jonathon Cooper.
"Cooper was a Broncos seventh-round pick in 2021, when Vic Fangio was still Denver's head coach," Kempski said. "He has blossomed into a quality NFL pass rusher, as he had 8.5 sacks in 2023, and 5.5 sacks in 8 games so far in 2024.
"A couple weeks ago, edge rusher felt like the most clear need at the trade deadline, but over the last three games the Eagles have gotten more positive production out of Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff, and Nolan Smith than they had in their first four games. Add in Brandon Graham's steady play and the possibility for Jalyx Hunt to begin contributing more regularly at some point, and the Eagles don't lack for depth on the edge...Cooper is not Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby, but he would probably become the Eagles' best pass rusher overnight if they traded for him."
Could a deal like this make sense?
