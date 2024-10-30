Ex-Raiders $32M Pro Bowler Could Be Better Option For Eagles Than Trade
Over the next week, most of the discussions around the Philadelphia Eagles will be about who the team possible could acquire ahead of the upcoming 2024 National Football League trade deadline.
Philadelphia now is 5-2, and if it can take down the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, it will be 6-2 and head of the Nov. 5 trade deadline. There's a lot to like about this Eagles team. They very could look to add but may not need to look to the trade market to do so.
The Eagles have plenty of talent and really only need to add some depth around the edges rather than a blockbuster deal. It wouldn't hurt to add another pass-catcher into the mix and former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow still is available somehow.
He was a Pro Bowler in 2021 after racking up 103 receptions, 1,038 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. Renfrow's role was altered beginning in 2022 after the addition of Davante Adams and he even had the same opportunity.
Renfrow, at one point, signed a $32 million deal with the Raiders but now could be had for significantly less than that. If the Eagles want to add another playmaker, they can do so without giving up any draft capital by signing Renfrow.
He may not be a big splash, but he could be a dependable option to add more firepower to an already stacked offense. Philadelphia doesn't need to do anything drastic this fall. Adding someone like Renfrow could be all it needs.
