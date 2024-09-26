Eagles QB Ready For Another Swing Against Top Nemesis
PHILADELPHIA - Todd Bowles' mastery over Jalen Hurts-led teams is well-documented and a narrative the Eagles’ quarterback hopes to turn around this Sunday when 2-1 Philadelphia visits the 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While there is more to it Bowles’ aggressiveness and ability to disguise both pass-rushing and coverage plans has typically stymied Hurts and the powerful Eagles offense better than anyone else.
Known for his impressive .667 winning percentage as a starting QB, Hurts is just 1-3 against Bowles’ coached teams in Tampa, the signal caller’s worst record against any opponent.
Hurts’ TD-to-interception ratio of 4:5 in those games is his worst against any opponent and his completion percentage of 58% is bottom five in Hurts' personal history.
“I think it’s been different every time we’ve played them,” Hurts said of the troubles against Bowles and the Bics. “Different time of the year, different moment, different offense, different approach, philosophy if you will.”
The only different outcome was Week 3 of the 2023 season when the Eagles stifled Tampa Bay with a strong defense during a 25-11 beatdown in what turned out to be a 10-1 start.
The rematch in the playoffs was all Bucs, 32-9, with the offense unable to get anything done without A.J. Brown in what was a 32-9 blowout.
“I’m just excited for another opportunity to play this week,” Hurts said. “It’s a great opponent, great challenge. We just want to go out there and give our best.”
The opportunity could come without Brown again, who has missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury and was held out of a Wednesday walkthrough. The All-Pro receiver’s running mate, DeVonta Smith, is also in doubt as Smith navigates through the concussion protocol.
“I mean, they've got a lot of talent,” Bowles said of the Eagles. “Any time you've got a Pro Bowler that's not playing, you're going to miss something in them, but they've got enough talent with Smith, [Dallas] Goedert and the rest of those guys that they can make plays, and they've been making plays.
“They won a tough game down in New Orleans, they're a tough team and, like everybody this year, [they're] dealing with injuries [so] they're going to do without until they get them back."
