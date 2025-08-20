Eagles' QB1 Discusses His Training Camp Evolution
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finished his fifth training camp as the QB1 in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
The first four seasons have gone extremely well, producing four postseason berths, two NFC champions, and a Super Bowl LIX championship. From a personal perspective, Hurts has put himself on a Hall of Fame trajectory built on winning.
The reigning Super Bowl MVP is 52-23 as an NFL starting quarterback, which includes a .667 winning percentage in the playoffs when the competition is stiffest.
The quarterback who showed up at the NovaCare Complex this summer was a much more comfortable and self-assured one, something Hurts traced back to the Lombardi Trophy win in February.
“You chase a dream, and everybody’s dream is to [win the Super Bowl]. So once you know that you can, it brings a sense of assurance that you can,” Hurts said earlier this summer. “I’ve said before, it’s a matter of if I’ve done it before, why can’t I do it again?”
The idea of repeating is not overwhelming for Hurts, and it's almost pre-ordained that he gets another one during this Super Bowl window for Philadelphia.
On Wednesday, after the Eagles’ 18th and final training camp practice this year, Eagles On SI asked Hurts how his approach to camp has changed over the years.
“My process has evolved on what I expect from training camp,” the QB said. “Over the years, it has just become more and more about winning. I know that is a very broad thing, and it takes truly everyone. When it comes to having a new offensive play-caller, and offensive coordinator, you take all of those things into consideration.”
Circumstances change and Hurts has come to realize the approach has to change with it.
“When you’re filling in voids into any position, you take all of those things into consideration,” he said. “When you’re trying to build a new identity or establish something new, you take all of those things into consideration.”
It may look different each season, but the endgame remains the same.
“So I make it about the initiative KP [offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo] has in store, the initiative Coach [Nick] Sirianni has in store, and just try to push that and thrive amongst that,” said Hurts. “I know when the season comes, it’s about finding ways to win.
“That’s something that I’ve embraced, and I think the team [as a whole] is trying to embrace more and more.”
