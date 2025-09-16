Eagles Quietly Cut Ties With Former Vikings 1st-Round Pick
The Philadelphia Eagles made a move on Monday that didn't get a lot of traction.
Philadelphia officially waived veteran safety Lewis Cine on Monday fron the Injured Reserve, per the National Football League's transaction wire.
The Eagles initially waived Cine a few weeks ago before the 2025 National Football League season actually began after the team acquired Sam Howell from the Minnesota Vikings.
Eagles Wire's Glenn Erby noted that the move right now to waive Cine off of the Injured Reserve could be a sign that he's ready to sign elsewhere.
The Eagles made another move
"Back in August, the Eagles waived a defensive back from the University of Georgia, parting ways with former first-round pick Lewis Cine," Erby said. "Cine had a solid play in the preseason finale, securing a diving interception, but he suffered an injury and was the first player waived following the win over the Jets. The Eagles announced the move moments after agreeing to acquire quarterback Sam Howell and a 2026 6th-round pick from the Vikings in exchange for a 2026 5th-round pick and a 2027 7th-round pick. After going unclaimed, Cine was placed on injured reserve.
"Cine popped up on the NFL transaction wire on Monday, as Philadelphia waived Cine off the injured reserve list, meaning the defensive back could be healthy and ready to sign with another team."
Cine has played in 11 NFL games over the last three seasons after being selected with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Vikings. He played in three games as a rookie in 2022 and then seven games as a second-year player in 2023. In 2024, he appeared in one game with the Buffalo Bills.
He signed with the Eagles back in January off of the Bills' practice squad. The Eagles initially waived him with an injury designation on August 24th. Now, it seems like the Eagles are fully cutting ties with him. Could that be a sign that another move is coming with him?
