Who Eagles Fans Should Root For Week 15 (Besides Philadelphia)

The Philadelphia Eagles are riding a three-game losing streak right now as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.

If you're an Eagles fan, you should obviously be rooting for the team to win this weekend and snap the losing streak. That much is obvious. But with a slate of games ahead on Sunday and another contest on Monday, who else should you be rooting for? Let's dive in.

Where things stand



Right now, the Eagles are in first place in the NFC East and have the No. 3 seed in the NFC overall. The Eagles have a comfortable lead in the division over the 6-6-1 Dallas Cowboys, although that would get a little tighter if the Eagles' losing streak continues and Dallas wins on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Eagles fans have a lot to watch this weekend

Teams to root for



Minnesota Vikings

This one is pretty obvious. The Vikings are playing the Cowboys on Sunday night. If Minnesota can beat the Cowboys and drop Dallas' record to 6-7-1, that would significantly lower Dallas' chances of coming back in the division. The Eagles are the favorites in the division by a wide margin, but a loss on Sunday night would almost be a death blow.



Detroit Lions

Right now, the Eagles are the No. 3 seed in the conference at 8-5. The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers are ahead at 10-3 and 9-3-1. Philadelphia has the tiebreaker over both but needs help to catch up. The Lions are playing the Rams. Philadelphia fans should be pulling for Detroit to take down the Rams because if it wins and drops Los Angeles' record to 10-4 and the Eagles improve to 9-5, they would be one step closer in the standings.



Denver Broncos

The same can be said about the Broncos. Denver is playing the Packers. If the Broncos win, the Packers will be 9-4-1 on the season. An Eagles win would improve their record to 9-5. If the Eagles can move up even one spot in the playoff picture, that could give the team two home playoff games (if they were to win, of course).

