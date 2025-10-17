Eagles Quinyon Mitchell Expected To Play Vs Vikings, Two Others Questionable
PHILADELPHIA – There were a few days this week when reporters speculated that Cooper DeJean might line up at outside cornerback and who might play in the slot against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday if Quinyon Mitchell couldn’t play.
Well, the Eagles’ injury report came out Friday afternoon, and Mitchell was listed as a full participant at practice for the second straight day. On Wednesday, his hamstring injury had him as a limited participant.
Mitchell carried no game-day designation. On the other hand, two prominent Eagles did – Jalen Carter was listed as questionable for a second straight week with a heel injury and left guard Landon Dickerson was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.
Dickerson was ruled out the day before the Eagles’ last game against the Giants, so maybe this is an improvement of sorts.
Carter is a concern, especially with his ability to help collapse the pocket in the interior, which could potentially make life miserable for Minnesota starter Carson Wentz. Yes, Wentz was announced as the starter because J.J. McCarthy is still struggling to return from a Week 2 high ankle sprain.
Jalen Carter May Not Play After All
Carter said earlier in the week that he was close to playing against the Giants and that he would definitely play against the Vikings. He was listed as a full participant on Wednesday, but in the last two practices, he was downgraded to a limited participant.
“It’s like, almost like I had a bye week,” said Carter about missing last week’s game. “I’m off, I didn’t play, but I’m back this week so I got more rest time. I’m ready to play.”
He will likely be another game-time decision.
Without Carter last week, the Eagles used rookie fourth-round pick Ty Robinson in crucial spots for the first time all season. He got 19 snaps.
“I'm always going to be my hardest critic,” said Robinson, who batted down a Jaxson Dart pass at the line of scrimmage. “I looked at it as a challenge and to push myself even more, and I felt like I did this week during practice so when my time comes again on Sunday, you know, if it does, then to go out there and show (the coaches and his teammates) that I can listen, I can take the feedback and the coaching and, you know, go out there and do my thing.”
Eagles backup tight end Grant Calcaterra was ruled out with an oblique injury and will miss his second straight game.
For the Vikings, outside linebacker/edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel has been ruled out, with six others questionable: outside linebacker/edge rusher Tyler Batty, linebacker Blake Cashman, defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, center Michael Jurgens, quarterback McCarthy, and offensive tackle Brian O’Neill.
