Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell Shut Down Cowboys With 6 Words
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 action from Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 4th.
It should be a fun night and Philadelphia will raise its second Super Bowl banner in franchise history in front of one of the team's biggest rivals. The Eagles already were the best team in football last year and are projected to be the top team in the NFC once again. Philadelphia doesn't really need to do much talking, but that hasn't been the case for the Cowboys, at least this offseason
For example, Cowboys superstar duo Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb recently threw some shade at Eagles second-year cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.
"I’m sorry, that Quinyanimo Bay don’t last over here, man,” Parsons said. “That (explicit's) dead.”
“Stop the cap,” Lamb said. “I have never been locked down on any island."
"They are talented as hell," Parsons said. “They’re going to get theirs. I’m not saying that we are going to shut them out. They’re going to get theirs, but are we going to limit that (expletive), though. We’re coming."
This is a topic that blew up around the National Football League. Mitchell was asked about it and had a perfect six-word response.
"I don’t really get into the internet," Mitchell said
Mitchell is just 23 years old but already sounds like a 10-year veteran. The young Eagles corner had a great rookie year and finished in second place in the AP National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year Award voting. He'll get a shot at covering Lamb right away in Week 1.
