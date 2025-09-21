Eagles Rally From 19 Points Down To Beat Rams, 33-26, Move To 3-0
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles went from getting blown out in their backyard to turning it into a backyard brawl against the Rams, and it was the Eagles who delivered the knockout punch in the fourth quarter to survive, 33-26, on Sunday.
It was a game fitting of two teams who could play in the Super Bowl this February. The Eagles trailed 26-7 early in the third quarter but showed the resolve of a defending Super Bowl champ.
Jalen Hurts who had not thrown a touchdown pass in the first two games, threw three, including one to DeVonta Smith from four yards out oni fourth down to take a 27-26 lead with 1:48 to play. Hurts also had a 33-yard TD toss to Dallas Goedert and a 9-yard dart to A.J. Brown.
Brown didn’t have a catch in the first half. He finished with six receptions for 109 yards. Smith added 8 for 60. Hurts completed 21-of-32 passes for 226 yards to end with a passer rating of 117.4.
The Eagles blocked two field goals in the fourth quarter. Jlen Carter returned one to kicker Joshua Karty from 36 yards and Jordan Davis swatted down Karty’s kick from 44 yards that would have been the game-winner. The defensive tackle, who played an outstanding game, scooped up his block and raced 61 yards as time expired to seal the win.
Karty had kicked four field goals in the first half.
Some Thoughts From Improbable Win
-A.J. Brown had 48 yards receiving on the Eagles’ touchdown march that won the game. The drive went 91 yards, took 6:54, and needed 17 plays to complete.
-Jordan Davis was a beast throughout the game. The defensive tackle outraced Matthew Stafford to the sideline on third-and-two for 0 yards. The play went down as his first sack of the year. Davis then stuffed a fourth-and-run early in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles the ball near midfield.
-The Eagles don’t seem to have any answers on how to get Saquon Barkley started. They keep talking about how they’re close, only one block away, but it sure looks more difficult than that. He had a decent second half, but his longest run of the day was 12 yards against a team that he ran for four touchdowns in two games of more than 60 yards. He had 18 runs for 46 yards, a 2.6 yards per carry average.
-Losing Lane Johnson didn’t help. The right tackle left in the first quarter with a neck injury and did not return. Matt Pryor took over but did not play well and was relieved in the third quarter by Fred Johnson, who was on the field when the Eagles mounted their rally.
-Kickoff returns were a disaster. Every one of Josh Karty’s knuckleball kicks into the drop zone was mishandled by either Tank Bigsby or John Metchie III. The result was terrible field position all game long, and in the first half, they started at the 20, 19, 9, and 14. All four possessions led to three-and-outs by the offense.
More NFL: Eagles Struggle In All Three Phases, Trail Rams, 19-7 At Halftime