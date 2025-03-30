Eagles-Rams Blockbuster Idea Called 'Win-Win'
The Philadelphia Eagles have made one trade already this offseason. Could another be on the way this offseason?
Teams are preparing for the National Football League Draft and there has been plenty of speculation throughout the offseason so far about what every team will do. There's going to be much more chatter than actual moves that will be made. Unsurprisingly, the Eagles have been talked about a lot.
NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter made a list of six "win-win" draft day trades and one that he floated featured the Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.
"Eagles receive: No. 26 overall pick (Round 1) and No. 190 overall (Round 6, from ATL)," Reuter said. "Rams receive: No. 32 overall (Round 1) and No. 96 overall (Round 3) and No. 168 (Round 5). Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took a year off from trading up in the first round in 2024. ... Can he really stop himself from getting back in the mix this April? Maybe. But I wouldn't be surprised if he climbs the board for one of this year's top receivers or to add more pieces to Philly's stellar defensive line.
"The Day 2 pick he'd send to L.A. wouldn't be a deterrent because he could pick up more assets in separate deals later during the weekend. Rams GM Les Snead and coach Sean McVay have had a ton of success finding contributors on Days 2 and 3, so securing extra capital while only moving down six slots could be right in their wheelhouse. L.A. is positioned to take the best available player at the end of the first round, though I imagine they'll have their eye on which DBs are still available at No. 32."
This would be a fun idea. Should the Eagles consider it?
More NFL: Eagles Blockbuster Would Send $57 Million Star To Chargers