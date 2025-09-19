Eagles-Rams Draw Brad Rogers Referee Crew With Eyes On 'Tush Push'
The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for another difficult matchup to kick off the 2025 National Football League season.
Philadelphia beat the Dallas Cowboys Week 1 and followed up with a Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Now, the Eagles will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.
These two juggernauts faced off in the playoffs last year as well. In fact, the Rams gave the Eagles their toughest test on the way to the Super Bowl. Philadelphia ended up coming out on top, 28-22, on January 19th to advance to the NFC Championship Game.
It's been a long week of "Tush Push" chatter
One storyline that will be interesting to follow on Sunday is how the "Tush Push" is officiated. There was an outcry over the last week across the league after facing Kansas City. Videos circulated seemingly showing the Eagles go early and false start and line up in the neutral zone. It's been a national talking point for a week. On top of this, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reported that in a training tape sent to all 32 teams this week officials were instructed to call the play "tight."
"Upcoming at The Washington Post: The NFL said in its officials' training tape sent to all 32 teams this week that the Eagles should have been called for false-starting on the tush push Sunday against the Chiefs, instructing officials to call 'these plays tight.'
"The officials' training tape sent to all 32 NFL teams Wednesday shows a tush push by the Eagles with 5:29 left in the game and says: 'False start would be the proper call here...' The NFL also says on its officials' training tape of the tush push: 'We want to make sure that we officiate these plays tight and make sure that every aspect of the offensive team is legal and any movement… that’s not correct, we want to shut it down as a false start.'"
When the Eagles and the Rams take the field on Sunday, the officiating crew will be led by Brad Rogers, as shared by Football Zebras. They likely will have the difficult task of officiating the "Tush Push" in the aftermath of the Week 2 backlash.
