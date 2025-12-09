Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes On Wrong Side Of NFL History

The Philadelphia Eagles had a tough night on Monday.

Philadelphia faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers and lost, 22-19 in overtime. Overall, it wasn't Jalen Hurts' game. The Eagles quarterback threw for 240 yards and ran for eight yards. On top of this, Hurts threw four interceptions and lost a fumble. Hurts wasn't the only quarterback from Super Bowl LIX to struggle this past week.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs also lost. Mahomes threw for just 160 yards and tossed three interceptions.

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

OptaSTATS pointed out that Hurts and Mahomes are the first quarterback duo from the previous Super Bowl to throw three-plus interceptions and zero passing touchdowns in the same week.

This is the first time ever that both starting QBs from the previous season's Super Bowl had 0 TD passes and 3+ interceptions in the same week. pic.twitter.com/SOcHw5SiE7 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) December 9, 2025

There has been a lot of negative noise around the Eagles recently. A good chunk of it is valid right now, seeing as the Eagles have lost three games in a row. But Philadelphia is still in a better position than the Chiefs, at least. The Chiefs are 6-7 on the season so far and on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff race. Philadelphia is 8-5 on the season and is the No. 3 seed in the NFC right now.

Hurts has already gotten ripped for the performance against the Chargers. The Chargers forced turnover after turnover, but things could always get worse. A stat like this shows how neither is thriving right now, but Philadelphia at least racked up wins out of the gate. At the end of the day, even though they weren't winning games in pretty ways, what matters is the standings. Hurts and Mahomes both struggled this past week.

There have been things said about both quarterbacks all season. But at least the Eagles are above .500 right now and have an inside track to a playoff spot.

