Eagles Star Returning Soon; Avoided Season-Ending Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles were holding their breath as reports surfaced that three-time Pro Bowler Landon Dickerson was getting further imaging after injuring his knee.
If you scrolled across social media, you likely saw a lot of doom and gloom. For a little bit, there was certainly fear that Dickerson could be dealing with a long-term issue. But, he got some positive news after all and could be back a lot sooner than initially expected.
Eagles' Landon Dickerson injury explained: When Philly star will return
Dickerson suffered a knee injury, but the early returns have been overwhelmingly positive. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that it's a meniscus injury that will require "minor knee surgery."
"Eagles Pro Bowl G Landon Dickerson, who suffered a meniscus injury on Sunday night, is having minor knee surgery in the coming days, per me and Mike Garafolo," Rapoport shared on social media. "He’s considered week-to-week, with the goal of being available to begin the regular season."
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared that the best case scenario is that he could even be ready for Week 1.
"Eagles Pro-Bowl guard Landon Dickerson is thought to have suffered a meniscus injury to his right knee, per sources. Dickerson is getting additional options to determine the next course of action and how long he might be sidelined," Schefter said. "...Best-case scenario: Eagles Pro-Bowl guard Landon Dickerson will undergo what’s being described as 'a minor procedure' on the meniscus in his right knee in the coming days. Dickerson then will be considered week to week, with the goal of returning for the Thursday night, Sept. 4 regular-season opener vs. the Cowboys."
It's not a guarantee that he will be back for Week 1, but it does sound like things are trending in the right direction for the Pro Bowler. The Eagles still have the top offensive line in the game, but they did lose Mekhi Becton this offseason. Losing Dickerson for the season -- or even a chunk of it -- would be tough to navigate. Fortunately, as of writing, the Eagles don't need to worry about any long-term injuries for the Pro Bowler. Eagles fans can let out a sign of relief now. He'll be alright and could even be on the field in uniform when the Eagles raise the Super Bowl LIX banner in Week 1 action.
