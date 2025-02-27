Eagles Reach Back To Find Potential Jeff Stoutland Assistant
The Eagles are bringing back Jeff Stoutland’s first assistant in Philadelphia to aid perhaps the NFL’s best assistant coach with the league’s top offensive line.
Greg Austin, who was the assistant offensive line coach under Stoutland, the Eagles’ current run game coordinator/OL coach, from 2013 to 2015 during the Chip Kelly era, was tabbed to replace the departed T.J. Paganetti, who left the organization to join the New Orleans Saints under their new head coach: former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks was the first to report that Austin, 40, was returning to Philadelphia.
Although Austin's official role is not confirmed yet, he's a former college offensive lineman at Nebraska, and that has been his expertise as a coach.
Austin developed a relationship with Kelly as a graduate assistant at Oregon from 2010 to 2012 before Kelly brought him along to the NFL.
Austin left the Eagles after the 2015 season to become the offensive line coach at Central Florida for two seasons before returning to his alma mater of Nebraska as the OL coach 2018 to 2021.
Austin then had a one-season stop at Florida International as OL coach and recruiting coordinator before returning to the NFL with former Eagles coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars over the past two seasons. In 2023, Austin was an offensive quality control coach with the Jags before moving to assistant OL coach last season.
In Stoutland’s 12 years in Philadelphia, his assistant OL coaches have been Austin (2013-2015), Eugene Chung (2016-2018), Roy Istvan (2019-2023), and Paganetti (2024).
Istvan left to be the assistant OL coach in Cleveland before last season, and Paganetti, whose title in Philadelphia was assistant OL/run game specialist, will be working with the ground game in a yet undefined role for Moore.
