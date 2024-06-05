Eagles Receiver Has No Regrets Over Contract Extension
PHILADELPHIA – DeVonta Smith looks around the league and sees what’s going on at the receiver position.
Since signing his three-year, $75 million contract extension on April 15 to remain with the Eagles through 2028, four players signed new and bigger deals, including teammate A.J. Brown, Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, and Justin Jefferson.
Those new extensions pushed the 25-year-old Smith to eighth in average pay per year among receivers.
Former Eagles president from 1995-2012 Joe Banner chimed in on X (formerly Twitter) that he believes Smith should fire his representation, tweeting out: “Devonta Smith should fire his agent unless he overruled the agent’s advice. He completely misread where market was headed and signed a deal before all these deals reset the market.
"What was the rush? Another smart deal by Eagles but can only happen if player and agent allow it.”
Smith has no regrets for not waiting to see if he could squeeze a few more million out of the wallet of owner Jeffrey Lurie.
“Nah, man, you can’t be counting the pockets of others,” he said on Tuesday as the Eagls opened their three-day mandatory minicamp.
“I’m where I want to be. This is where I wanted to be. At the end of the day, it’s life-changing for me. Those guys that got their deals, they deserve it, great players and great people. At the end of the day, we’re all blessed.”
The Eagles are surely blessed to have Smith locked down on a team friendly deal.
At some point over the next five years, there will a market correction and another extension handed out because new deals being given out left and right to pass catchers.
That is provided Smith’s production continues at its current pace, and there’s jo reason not to believe it will.
He has made 240 catches for 3,1789 yards and 19 touchdowns since the Eagles traded up two spots with the Dallas Cowboys to take him 10th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has posted back-to-back 1,000-plus yards receiving.