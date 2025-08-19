Eagles Receiver Jahan Dotson Welcomes Newcomer, Offers Him Advice
PHILADELPHIA – Jahan Dotson didn’t blink. When he heard the news that the Eagles were acquiring another receiver to add to an already-crowded position, he took it in stride. John Metchie III wasn’t coming in to take his job, but to make him better. To make every receiver in the Eagles’ pass-catching room better.
“One thing I love about this place, the Eagles, is we thrive on competition,” he said following Tuesday’s practice, the next-to-last day of training camp. “We don’t don't do complacency. People are never stagnant. We’re always pushing each other. That’s why they bring the best guys to this team, and we get after it.
“We get after it with each other at practice every day. In our receiver room, we push each other. It’s great to add that competition to the room because it only brings out the best in everyone in the room. I think it’s a really cool opportunity for us.”
With A.J. Brown missing yet another day of practice with a hamstring issue, and DeVonta Smith joining him on the sidelines with a groin issue, it was a heavy workload day for Dotson, and he didn’t disappoint. The Eagles also threw Metchie into the deep end of the pool on his first day with them after passing a physical on Monday night.
“I think when you bring a guy in later in camp, they have to be caught up to speed as fast as they can,” said Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. “But still having a couple weeks left, I think the timing's pretty good.”
Dotson was acquired on Aug. 22 last year, which was just a few days before the Eagles landed Metchie in trade on Aug. 17.
Jahan Dotson Has Advice For Newcomer
“Me and A.J. were talking about just being traded and how tough a feeling that it is,” said Dotson. “It kind of feels like you’re being betrayed a little bit. It’s the next man up. It’s on to the next, a different opportunity for you. You have to take it with that approach. You can’t frown upon it. You can’t look down upon it. You have to attack it and make the most of your opportunity.”
It proved to be a steep learning curve for Dotson, but it also took time to build chemistry with quarterback Jalen Hurts and in the offensive scheme.
At least when the Eagles acquired Brown it was during the NFL Draft, on April 28, 2022. Brown had the entire spring and training camp to adapt to his new team and its system, plus he already had chemistry with Hurts since the two are good friends.
“Dive into that playbook,” said Dotson when asked what advice he’s giving Metchie. “That’s kind of what I’ve been telling him. Just try to learn as much as possible as fast as possible to give yourself the best chance to get on the field because that’s truly the only way you can get out there is to know what you’re doing. He has all the talent, all the tools to be able to be out there. So, just dive into his playbook and make sure he knows what he’s doing.”
Dotson and Metchie nearly went to the same high school at the same time, at Peddie School in Hightstown, N.J. Metchie arrived a year after Dotson attended the school, but he was Metchie’s host when he toured Peddie. They were both in the same draft class, with Dotson being taken 16th overall by the Commanders in 2022 and Metchie at No. 44.
“I’ve known him for a while,” said Dotson. “Great dude. Followed him when he went to Alabama. Had a tremendous career there. He has a very good skill set that he can add to our receiver room. Like I said, it’s competition at the end of the day. He’s a very good receiver who has proven what he can. It’s going to push all of us to be better every day we come out here.”
