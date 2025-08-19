Playmaking Preseason For Eagles Edge Rusher, But Will It Be Enough This Time?
PHILADELPHIA – Patrick Johnson was still living in New York, sitting in a chair, chilling with his wife, when his phone buzzed. It was, by his recollection, about 30 minutes before the Eagles took to the field inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.
On the other end of the line was Brandon Graham. His former teammate and team were just hours away from hoisting their second Lombardi Trophy in seven seasons with a beatdown of the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9.
“I get that Facetime call and I’m like, ‘BG, you gotta lock in dawg, I don’t know why you’re calling me right now,’” said Johnson after Monday’s practice. “That showed you the kind of love I have for the guys here and the kind of love they have for me. It was good getting to watch them play and get that win.”
About five weeks after the Eagles’ 40-22 Super Bowl triumph, Johnson was back with the Eagles again. He was with them when they went to the Super Bowl after the 2023 season, the one the Eagles lost 38-35 to the Chiefs, after the Eagles drafted him in the seventh round back in 2021 out of Tulane.
“I really wanted to get my payback with the Chiefs and for myself, too, but honestly, though, I was cheering on the guys,” he said. “It’s always hard to watch the team you were with, but I was cheering the guys on. I have a lot of love for all the guys.”
Maybe he’ll get a chance this February in San Francisco where the next Super Bowl will be played.
Is This The Year Patrick Johnson Makes The Roster?
“For me, I’m just taking it day by day, hour by hour, honestly, just trying to improve,” he said. “I feel like I’m making some big jumps with the guys, and I think we’re all improving. For me, it’s a constant battle with the guys because we have some really good players that I’m competing with to try to make the 53 and trying to find my role on this team and on the defense.”
Johnson did all he could to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster last year, recording a strip-sack fumble that set up the Eagles’ late, game-winning field goal in a 16-13 win over the Ravens in the preseason opener.
It wasn’t enough to secure a job. The Eagles cut him and the Giants claimed him, signing him to a one-year contract. He played 12 games, mostly on special teams before a knee injury landed him on injured reserve.
“Patrick was a guy that we were disappointed to lose last year when we did,” said defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. “He's a reliable player that knows how to play and we're glad to have him back and he does well when he gets his reps.”
This year, in two preseason games, he has an interception he returned 20 yards to set up the offense for a touchdown in the preseason win over the Bengals. He showed up again in Saturday’s second preseason game, making a tackle for a loss and pressuring Dillon Gabriel on one play to force a throwaway. During Monday’s practice, he applied some nice pressure from his outside linebacker spot.
“Honestly, it’s the main reason I came back - I wanna play a big role here,” he said. “I know I can execute the calls and the plays and make big plays. I feel like I’ve shown it year after year, and I feel like, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve just become more confident. This year I’m really hoping to make the team and ball out.”
