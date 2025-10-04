Eagles Receiver Lives For These Moments - Playing Against A Friend From Alabama
PHILADELPHIA – They were rookies back in 2021, entering the league as back-to-back top-10 draft picks, both from the University of Alabama, when it didn’t take long before they were matched up against one another on the NFL stage.
They were 10 weeks into what would become standout pro careers when the Eagles and receiver DeVonta Smith went to Denver to play cornerback Patrick Surtain, II and the Broncos on Nov. 14, 2021. Now, here the two go again, going head-to-head when the 4-0 Eagles host the 2-2 Broncos on Sunday (1 p.m.).
“I don't make it more than what it is,” said Smith. “You know, it's great to see him. We talk almost every day, so we don't have to make it more than what it is.”
Smith arrived at Alabama in 2017, Surtain came in 2018. The two of them made each other better on the field by going against one another in practice.
DeVonta Smith Excited For Matchup
“He’s a great player,” said Surtain. “We had our days at ’Bama where we used to sharpen iron on the gridiron against each other. Now we do it at the biggest stage. You know it’s going to be a great battle for sure. I have nothing but respect for Smitty. I’m looking forward to that battle against him.”
Surtain was drafted ninth overall; Smith 10th, after the Eagles traded up two picks with the Cowboys, who selected Micah Parsons at No. 12. Had the Broncos not taken Surtain, the Eagles likely would have. Had Denver taken Smith at No. 9, chances are the Eagles still would have moved up to 10 and selected Surtain.
Surtain was the NFL’s defensive player of the years last year, which is a rare feat for a cornerback. He was the seventh defensive back to win the award since it started in 1971. Before Surtain did it, then-Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore had done it most recently in 2019.
“I would say his ability to switch it up,” said Smith when asked what makes Surtain so good. “A lot of these guys, they play a technique and that's what they roll with. He can play a lot of different techniques, based on who he's playing. I think that's what makes him the great player that he is.”
Surtain could find himself matched up more on A.J. Brown, but he could see Smith at times, and maybe more than Brown, even, on Sunday.
Back in that game in 2021, Smith caught a 36-yard touchdown against Surtain. The receiver also had a 5-yard TD in a game the Eagles won, 30-13. Smith had four receptions for 66 yards playing with a receiving corps that included Quez Watkins and Jalen Reagor.
“I think when you have those matchups, you kind of get excited for it,” said Smith. “Just the chance that it's good on good. When we had practice, and we have those opportunities to go against Q (Quinyon Mithell), Coop (DeJean), and those guys. You know, we get that at practice. So, to go out in the game and you get that as a competitor, that's what you want. You live for moments like this.”
