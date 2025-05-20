Eagles Receiver On High Alert With Cowboys' Latest Addition
The Cowboys’ trade for George Pickens opened a lot of eyes around the league; none wider perhaps than Eagles receiver A.J. Brown.
“I like that, I ain’t gonna line,” said Brown on his YouTube channel. “We’re going to have to worry about (Dallas), for sure. We’re going to have to worry about them. I like the trade. I do like the trade.”
The Eagles always have to worry about the Cowboys. That is the nature of their rivalry. Last year was probably a one-off. The Eagles were the most dominant team in the league and hammered Dallas in both meetings, outscoring them 75-13.
Pickens, who the Cowboys acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers after the NFL Draft was over, will pair with CeeDee Lamb gave quarterback Dak Prescott a formidable tandem of weapons in the pass game.
“I like George Pickens, I like CeeDee Lamb,” said Brown. “And they collab. It's going to be exciting to watch. Because all that does is bring the best out of us. So, if we know how they coming, we are going to have to step it up.”
The Cowboys went 7-10 last year, but Prescott missed much of the season, so that record could reverse itself this season if the 32-year-old Prescott can stay healthy. The Eagles were 18-3 and won the Super Bowl.
Brown and DeVonta Smith are still the best 1-2 receiver combo in the NFC East, and arguably the entire league, but the Cowboys made some inroads toward challenging for that title by trading for Pickens.
The Commanders upgraded their receiving corps, too, by trading for Deebo Samuel to team with Terry McLaurin, and the Giants have Malik Nabers, who served notice in his rookie year that he could become one of the best receivers in the game over the next few seasons.
“Regardless of the scoreboard or what the score says, those are one of the hardest games,” said Brown. “Every single time. Cowboys, Washington, those are dogfights. It may look easy, but it ain't easy.”
