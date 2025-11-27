Cowboys' George Pickens Blasts Eagles Fans In Now-Deleted Post

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be taking the field on Thursday afternoon.

Philadelphia is off for Thanksgiving, but will return to action on "Black Friday" to take on the Chicago Bears. The Eagles are coming off a loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Now, the Eagles are 8-3 on the season after blowing a 21-0 lead against Dallas last weekend.

The talk of the week has been the blown lead and the struggling offense overall, but there was more throughout the week as well. One thing that went under the radar was the fact that Cowboys receiver George Pickens took a shot at Eagles fans on social media in a now-deleted post.

The Cowboys WR took a shot at Eagles fans

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) smiles after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Weak(explicit) Philly fans," Pickens allegedly wrote in a now-deleted post. "(Explicit) known for sandwiches."

Pickens had a pretty big game against the Eagles' defense. The 24-year-old hauled in nine passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in Dallas' win over the Eagles.

The Eagles won't have a chance to respond in the regular season. Philadelphia has already faced the Cowboys twice in 2025. The first matchup game in Week 1 with Philadelphia coming out on top, 24-20. The Cowboys took the second matchup, 24-21. If the Eagles are going to want a chance to respond to Pickens on the field, it would have to be in the playoffs.

Philadelphia will be there. It hasn't officially clinched a berth yet, but it's coming. The Eagles have the No. 2 seed in the conference right now. Dallas is on the outside looking in. After beating the Eagles, the Cowboys improved their record to 5-5-1. That's 10th in the conference right now. Now, there's time left in the regular season, but the odds aren't in Dallas' favor right now.

At the end of the day, this could end up being a comment from a member of the Cowboys after a regular season win, but nothing more than that.

