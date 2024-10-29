Eagles Receiver's Days In Philly Could Be Numbered
The Philadelphia Eagles have two of the best receivers in football but haven't been able to fully lock down the third receiver position.
Philadelphia has struggled in this way over the last few years. This is a topic that has been popping up around the Eagles. It was discussed all summer, and eventually Philadelphia pulled off a trade with the Washington Commanders to land former first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson.
He's talented, but things haven't gone as planned so far this season. Dotson has just six receptions this season on 13 targets to go along with 35 receiving yards in seven games played. The No. 3 receiver position now still is a question, and FanSided's Jovan Alford predicted that Dotson could be short-lived in Philadelphia.
"The Eagles tried to fix the situation, signing Julio Jones and Olamide Zaccheus, but they put up pedestrian numbers," Alford said. "With the addition of Dotson, fans hoped that he could help stretch the field and be a playmaker in Kellen Moore’s offense. However, that hasn’t been the case through the first eight weeks of the regular season. Dotson only has six receptions (13 targets) for 35 yards.
"His statline is a noticeable difference from what the former Penn State star did in his first two years with the Commanders...It would be shocking to see the Eagles part ways with Dotson at the end of this season as they gave up a 2025 third-round pick. But they want him to play like the wide receiver they saw in Washington and Penn State."
Alford put together a list of three players who could be playing their way out of Philadelphia's 2025 plans. If things don't turn around for Dotson, keep an eye on him.
More NFL: Eagles $2 Million Vet Listed Among Team's Top Trade Candidates