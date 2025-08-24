Eagles Release QB After Surprise Vikings Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles have a new quarterback in town behind Jalen Hurts.
Reports surfaced on Sunday morning that the Eagles were set to acquire young signal-caller Sam Howell from the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles made the official announcement shortly afterward on Sunday.
"As the Eagles work to reach the NFL limit of 53 players on the active roster by the deadline of Tuesday at 4 PM, Executive Vice President/General Manager Howie Roseman is busy doing what he does best: Work every angle to improve the roster," team reporter Dave Spadaro said. "The team announced on Sunday a trade agreement that makes the quarterback room deeper, more talented, and more experienced, acquiring young veteran Sam Howell from the Minnesota Vikings, along with a sixth-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft."
The Eagles had a busy day on Sunday
On top of this, the Eagles announced that fellow quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was waived.
"The work to trim the roster to the best 53 players ahead of Tuesday's 4 PM deadline is underway for the Eagles," team reporter Chris McPherson shared. "Earlier on Sunday, the Eagles agreed to a trade to acquire quarterback Sam Howell from the Vikings and waived/injured defensive back Lewis Cine. The Eagles have now also waived quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
"Thompson-Robinson was acquired in an offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns, where he played in 15 games (five starts) over his first two NFL seasons after he was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of UCLA. Thompson-Robinson played in two preseason games for the Eagles, not entering the preseason finale on Friday night against the Jets as rookie Kyle McCord took all of the offensive snaps. Thompson-Robinson was 10-of-16 for 73 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in preseason action."
The Eagles certainly had a busy day and there are a few days to go until NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 53 players.
