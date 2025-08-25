Eagles Release Training Camp Standout WR
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the process of trimming down the roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline and each and every year that leads to difficult decisions.
So far alone, the Eagles have cut two quarterbacks among a handful of players in rookie Kyle McCord and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
The cuts aren't close to being done yet and have been trickling out left and right. One that stands out is that the Eagels reportedly are cutting Terrace Marshall, first shared by The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.
"Eagles are cutting WRs Terrace Marshall and Elijah Cooks, NFL sources said," McLane said. "Each had moments during the spring/summer, but were also set back by injuries. Still, they faced a tough climb to the 53-man roster despite NFL experience."
Marshall was someone who got a lot of buzz early in camp. He even got shouted out by fellow receiver AJ Brown.
"He's coming along quite well, honestly," Brown said back in July. "...Even in the spring, he was making a lot of catches. I know (the media) didn't see it, but he's going to make the room very uncomfortable, you know? That's a great thing."
What's next for the Eagles in the receiver room?
Marshall is a four-year NFL veteran who was fighting for one of the depth receiver spots on the roster. With the recent addition of John Metchie III in the trade with the Houston Texans, obviously that made the receiver room tighter.
He's just 25 years old and has some fans in the organization. When teams are able to starting putting together practice squads later in the week, he would be a perfect guy to try to bring back and try to keep with the franchise. With that being said, it also wouldn't be a shock if a team thin at receiver went out and tried to bring him to town in the near future.
It's a tough business and arguably one of the worst weeks of the entire NFL calendar. It's fun that the season is about to begin, but people get cut left and right. It's a nature of the game, but that doesn't mean that the decisions are easy.