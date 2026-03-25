Elijah Moore’s Tie to AJ Brown Adds New Layer to Eagles Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles made two different intriguing moves on Tuesday night.

First and foremost, the Eagles retained veteran offensive lineman Fred Johnson. His return is huge for the Eagles' depth. He played in 17 games last season, including eight starts, and did a good job filling in, especially when Lane Johnson got hurt. He has filled in for Jordan Mailata in the past as well. Overall, just a really good guy to have on your depth chart. If injuries pop up, like they did in 2025, the Eagles have a guy who can step in at either offensive tackle spot comfortably.

That's not all, though. The Eagles also signed former second-round wide receiver Elijah Moore in free agency after he spent the 2025 season with the Buffalo Bills. This move is even more interesting. First and foremost, if the Eagles don't make another move in the wide receiver room, they arguably would have the best in the game overall. AJ Brown is a top-five receiver, DeVonta Smith is a superstar, Hollywood Brown as a No. 3 receiver is a luxury and Moore is just 25 years old and still has significant upside and three seasons under his belt with at least 538 yards. So, on paper, the Eagles improved the room even further.

AJ Brown and Elijah Moore are reunited with Philly

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) runs against Miami Dolphins safety Dante Trader Jr. (11) and cornerback Jack Jones (23) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

That's not all, though. Another important detail here is that Moore and AJ Brown go way back. The two played together at Ole Miss for a season. Brown's last season at Ole Miss before coming to the NFL was in 2018. That was Moore's first season at the school. It's been documented over the years that the two playmakers are friends.

Elijah Moore and AJ Brown are always together lol pic.twitter.com/xzGgiIGtVR — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) March 25, 2026

Brown has been open and honest about the struggles he has had with mental health. Back in 2022, ESPN's Rich Cimini shared a column about the friendship between these two. In it, Brown opened up about how support from Moore helped him through one of the darkest times of his life. The two have been close for a long time now and now reunite as members of the Eagles.

The trade rumors around Brown have been loud. If something were to happen on that front, the Eagles would be covered with Smith, Hollywood Brown and Moore. But, what about the other side? What if the Eagles just keep all four together for the 2026 and have the best overall receiver room in football? That certainly wouldn't be a bad thing. All in all, the Eagles made yet another solid move on Tuesday night.