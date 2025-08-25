ESPN Proposes Eagles-Trey Hendrickson Blockbuster
The Philadelphia Eagles have swung four separate trades over the last week or so.
Philadelphia acquired John Metchie III from the Houston Texans and followed up with three more trades on Sunday. The Eagles acquired Sam Howell from the Minnesota Vikings, Fred Johnson from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and traded Darian Kinnard to the Green Bay Packers.
The Eagles aren't afraid to make a deal and ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposed a hypothetical deal to acquire Trey Hendrickson from the Cincinnati Bengals.
Could the Eagles acquire one of the best defensive players in football?
"Bengals get: Edge Jalyx Hunt, 2026 third-round pick, 2027 conditional pick," Barnwell said. "Eagles get: Edge Trey Hendrickson. He can't keep getting away with this, can he? If there's anybody who might get creative to strike a deal for the most expensive player left on the market, it's Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman, who has a Super Bowl-caliber roster, a team owner perpetually willing to spend more money and questions about what was recently the league's deepest defensive line.
"The Eagles lost Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham on the edge and Milton Williams on the interior this offseason, and while I like the affordable additions of Azeez Ojulari and Joshua Uche as potential replacements, there's no question they have less up front than in previous seasons, even with their talented young holdovers on rookie deals. As I mentioned earlier this offseason, the Eagles' spending has been one-sided. While they have the most expensive offense (in terms of cash outlay) in NFL history for the second consecutive year, they have committed only $69 million to their defense, the second-lowest total of any team."
This is a fun idea, but isn't likely. On Monday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Bengals and Hendrickson have re-engaged on contract talks.
"Sources: The Bengals have re-started talks with All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson on a new deal for 2025," Schultz said. "My understanding is the two sides have been exploring a more 'unique' avenue to get something done. Giving Hendrickson more money this season while still letting his contract expire after the year — has been discussed. 'More work to do, but there’s cautious optimism,' a source said."
Landing Hendrickson would be incredible. But, don't get your hopes up, Eagles fans.