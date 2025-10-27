Eagles Release Veteran CB
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are entering their bye week and do not have another game until Nov. 10 at Green Bay. However, Philadelphia has an influx of roster moves incoming, so the organization got started Monday after an emphatic 38-20 win over the New York Giants.
The Eagles released veteran cornerback Parry Nickerson, who has played in five games this season. The Tulane product only played 11 defensive snaps, including a season-high eight against the Giants, and 60 special teams snaps.
A six-year veteran, at 5-foot-10 and 182 pounds, Nickerson was regarded as a backup player for Cooper DeJean in the slot.
Help On The Way
With the returns of cornerback Jakorian Bennett, and edge defenders Brandon Graham and Nolan Smith coming sooner rather than later, the Eagles could need as many as three roster spots for the Packers came on Nov. 10.
Philadelphia started the 21-day practice window for Bennett's return from injured reserve due to a pec injury on Oct. 22, while Graham's two-week roster exemption alloted for returning from retirment expires next week.
The only uncertain part of the trio is Smith, who was placed on injured reserve with a triceps injury on Sept. 24. The Georgia product has missed five games and is eligible to return, but the Eagles have not started his 21-day practice window yet, something that will likely come next week after the players return from their bye.
When Smith was first placed on IR, the game circled for a potential return was the Packers game after the bye, but that is hardly a guarantee.
Of the three players set to return shortly, Smith would have the biggest role as the top pass rusher in the rotation. Graham will settle in for a rotational role behind Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Josh Uche.
Bennett figures to help as a potential option outside opposite Quinyon Mitchell. However, third-year player Kelee Ringo played his strongest game of the season against the Giants, and veteran Adoree' Jackson should also be able to return from a concussion after the bye week.
The Eagles also made a practice squad move, by releasing edge defender Titus Leo, who was brought in on Oct. 15 when the Eagles needed numbers on the edge.
The need for Leo, a 2023 sixth-round pick by Indianapolis out of Wagner, was lessened by the impending returns of Graham and Smith. The Eagles also have their 2025 sixth-round pick. Antwaun Powell-Ryland on the PS.