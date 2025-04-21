Eagles Reportedly Eyeing Big-Play Wide Receiver
The Philadelphia Eagles already have two of the top receivers in football. Could they look to bring another playmaker into town as well?
The No. 3 receiver position was talked about quite a bit in 2024. This doesn't really matter, though. The Eagles won the Super Bowl and Jahan Dotson -- the team's No. 3 receiver -- was solid when the team needed him in the big game.
Tight end Dallas Goedert really was the team's No. 3 pass-catching option in 2024 and was great in his role when healthy. His future with the team very much is in question right now, so it may make sense to add a new receiver anyway just as a proactive measure at the very least.
With the National Football League Draft coming up this week, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported on Monday that the Eagles have been a team he has heard when it comes to Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Breer said. "First round: No. 32. Total picks: 8. Needs: Edge, WR, OL. What you need to know: The Eagles have the luxury of thinking a year ahead at most positions, so it’s not like they’re going to be dysfunctional if they don’t fill a certain need. That said, one name that’s been raised to me here is Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka, who could be the team’s slot receiver from the jump, and then give the Eagles a natural replacement for whenever it’s time to say goodbye to A.J. Brown."
He's currently ranked as the No. 4 receiver in this draft class after racking up 81 catches and 1,011 receiving yards in 2024 in 16 games.
