AJ Brown Reacts To Eagles Super Bowl Banner Decision
The Philadelphia Eagles will be unveiling the Super Bowl LIX banner on Thursday night when the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys.
While this is the case, head coach Nick Sirianni made it known on Tuesday that the team will not be out there on the field for the unveiling.
“I didn’t know it was banner night,” Sirianni said. "We won’t be out for that."
The announcement isn't the most shocking thing in the world. Throughout the offseason, Sirianni and the team overall has talked about moving on from last season and putting their full focus on the 2025 campaign. This is just another example of that.
The Eagles won't be out there for the Super Bowl banner unveiling
On Tuesday, receiver AJ Brown was asked about the team not being on the field for the unveiling and had a similar sentiment.
"I think from the outside, I think the city and everybody that's been talking about it, but this building has been locked in," Brown said. "We put that to bed long ago. We just ready to go. That's over with. A lot of the players didn't even experience that, so, that's over."
This has been the case all throughout the offseason. For the most part, each time the Super Bowl has been brought up, the team has pushed the idea to the side and talked about how the full focus for the organization is what is ahead, not behind it.
The banner will be unveiled on Thursday night to commemorate the team's second Super Bowl win in franchise history. The Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in convincing fashion back in February. But, that is over now. The banner will be shown and it will be an electric night at Lincoln Financial Field overall, but it certainly sounds like Sirianni and the entire roster's full focus is on the Cowboys and not the big win over the Chiefs.
Philadelphia will begin the title defense on Thursday with kick-off scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET between the two NFC East rivals.
