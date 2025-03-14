Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler Planning To Join Cowboys
One former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler reportedly is coming back to the NFC East but as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Running back Miles Sanders spent the last two seasons as a member of the Carolina Panthers. He and the Panthers went in different directions this offseason and Sanders was available on the open market. That isn't the case any longer as he reportedly is signing with the Cowboys, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Sources: Miles Sanders plans to sign with the Cowboys on a one-year deal," Fowler said.
Sanders was selected in the second round of the 2019 National Football League Draft by the Eagles and spent the first four years of his career in the organization. His best season came in 2022. That year, Sanders rushed for over 1,200 rushing yards and had 11 rushing touchdowns. Sanders also had 20 catches for 78 yards.
He cashed in afterward in free agency but things didn't work out with the Panthers. In 2023, he had 432 rushing yards across 16 games. Sanders didn't have the same opportunity with the Panthers but now will join a Cowboys team that has completely rebuilt its running back room this offseason.
Dallas reportedly is signing Sanders and also recently landed former Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams.
The Cowboys have been pretty active in free agency so far this offseason but they still have a long way to go to catch the Eagles.
