Eagles Rest Key Starters As Prep Starts For Commanders

The Eagles were resting most of their offensive starters during a Wednesday walkthrough.

John McMullen

The Eagles OL was taking it easy on Dec. 18, 2024.
The Eagles OL was taking it easy on Dec. 18, 2024.
PHILADELPHIA - The stretch run is here for the 12-2 Eagles with three games left to play in the regular season.

That starts Sunday at Washington where Philadelphia will clinch the NFC East and at least the No. 2 seed in the conference with a win.

To help manage the team through the final weeks the Eagles shifted to Wednesday walkthroughs and that continued this week with the session shaping up as a rest day for nearly the entire offense.

Those observed as being limited, likely with rest designations, were the entire starting offensive line (from left to right) Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, and Lane Johnson as well as skill players Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The fact that Dickerson was participating at all was a positive sign after he left Sunday's win over Pittsburgh with a knee injury. Also, safety Sydney Brown, who left Sunday's victory over the Steelers with a concussion, is in the protocol and worked on a side field with trainers.

Before practice, the Eagles started edge rusher Bryce Huff's 21-day practice window to potentially return from injured reserve after wrist surgery. Huff was wearing a cast on his left wrist.

Philadelphia visits the second-place Commanders (9-5) this Sunday and Washington has plenty to play for as well. A win by Washington coupled with a loss by Arizona, and either a loss by the Los Angeles Rams or Seattle would clinch a postseason spot for Dan Quinn's team.

John McMullen
John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades.

