Eagles' LB Ahead Of Schedule After Knee Surgery

Eagles' second-year linebacker/fullback Ben VanSumeren underwent surgery from renowned orthopaedist Neal ElAttrache.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren (57). / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - Injured Eagles linebacker/fullback Ben VanSumeren is back in South Philadelphia and ahead of his rehab schedule after undergoing season-ending knee surgery from renowned orthopaedist Neal ElAttrache earlier this month.

After finishing a rehab session at the NovaCare Complex, VanSumeren was wearing a large brace on his right leg and using one crutch.

A doctor to the stars, ElAttrache is regarded as one of the top surgeons in the country. He also did knee surgery for Eagles’ star running back Saquon Barkley and previously worked on Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Earlier today it was revealed that ElAttrache also performed the knee surgery on talented Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

VanSumeren noted that immediately started he started his rehab in Southern California with others who’ve had surgery from ElAttrache, including Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and actress Sandra Bullock. 

A core special-teamer, backup linebacker, and fullback, VanSumeren is one of the Eagles’ more versatile players who played in 213 special teams snaps and 22 more on offense before being injured at practice on Nov. 29, two days before the Eagles win over Baltimore on Dec. 1. 

