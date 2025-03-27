Eagles Reunite With 2018 Draft Pick
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles lost two members of their successful 2018 draft class in free agency this year, and will now be bringing one back to the organization.
Philadelphia’s two fourth-round picks that year, edge defender Josh Sweat and defensive back Avonte Maddox, left for Arizona and Detroit, respectively, and now sixth-rounder Matt Pryor is returning after four seasons with Indianapolis, San Francisco, and Chicago.
The Philadelphia's Jeff McLane first reported the move and an NFL source confirmed it to Philadelphia Eagles On SI.
All five members of the Eagles' 2018 draft class, which also included star tight end Dallas Goedert in the second round and second-team All-Pro left tackle Jordan Mailata in the seventh round, contributed in a meaningful way to the organization and all remain in the league, eight years later.
The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Pryor, 30, was the 206th overall pick in the 2018 draft out of TCU and spent his first three seasons with the Eagles before being dealt to the Colts, along with a 2022 seventh-round pick, for a sixth-rounder in 2022 year at the initial cutdown to 53 before the 2021 season.
Pryor played 27 games for the Eagles with 10 starts quickly highlighting the versatility to play inside and outside with what is a tackle frame. Six of Pryor’s starts in Philadelphia came at right guard, three at right tackle, and one at left guard.
He moved on to play two seasons with the Colts, starting 14 of 33 games before being a backup for one season with the 49ers.
Last season, Pryor signed with the Chicago Bears and started a career-high 15 of 17 games while playing in 1,005 offensive snaps (895 at RG, 59 at RT, 49 at LG, and 1 at LT), grading out at No. 21 of the 77 offensive guards who played enough to be ranked.
Over his career, Pryor has played somewhat significant snaps at every position but center with 427 at LT, 107 at LG, 1,570 at RG, and 718 at RT.
Pryor is the second veteran addition to the offensive line room this week, joining former Miami offensive tackle Kendall Lamm.
The Eagles lost their starting RG, Mekhi Becton, and swing tackle, Fred Johnson, earlier in free agency.
